Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Panola County grand jury indicts Rosenberg man in connection with auto fatality

Fabian Chapa-Chapa
Fabian Chapa-Chapa(Panola County Jail)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Panola County grand jury has indicted a Rosenberg man in connection with the death of a motorist in 2021.

The indictment charges Fabian Chapa-Chapa, of Rosenberg, with criminally negligent homicide when they failed to yield the right of way by not stopping at a stop sign on Highway 79, causing the death of Lukebra Juan Voneric Allison on September 9, 2021.

Chapa-Chapa was booked into the Panola County Jail on Wednesday with a bond amount of $5,000.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say the bodies of a man and three kids were recovered at a pond where relatives say...
Bodies of missing man, 3 kids found in Indianapolis pond
Home owners share concerns at Angelina County Appraisal Review Board hearings
Homeowners share concerns at Angelina County Appraisal Review Board hearings
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
ERCOT issues conservation appeal to Texans and businesses
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas

Latest News

Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas
Archie Thomas and nurse Tiffany Deschler read some of the hundreds of cards Thomas received...
East Texas Air Force veteran receives outpouring of support for 100th birthday
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
George Ethan Black was last seen on July 8 in Smith County.
Missing Larue man safe in Rusk County medical facility