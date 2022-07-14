Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

PATH, Meals on Wheels come together for summer fan drive

Watch KLTV 7 News at 10.
By Kristine Guevara
Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - For the very first time, PATH and Meals on Wheels are partnering up for the fan drive, along with TXU energy. This is an effort to help seniors stay cool in the Texas summer heat.

TXU energy is donating $10,000 to provide fans for families in need. Together, the two nonprofit agencies will deliver 100 box fans to Meals on Wheels recipients and another 300 fans will be distributed to PATH clients meeting eligibility requirements.

The nonprofit organizations understand the need to help the most vulnerable Texans, as these hot temperatures are putting a real strain on people.

“A lot of them don’t have the means to just turn down the air to get cool. They’re trying to conserve energy and have a lower electric bill. So we’re trying to help them out by providing them with a fan to help keep them safe and cooler this summer.” says Meals on Wheels Executive Director Tiffany Damskov.

PATH will be using the Meals on Wheels routes to hand deliver fans to their clients all throughout the summer. And if you are a nonrecipient, you can still receive a fan. All you need to do is come by the PATH office and a case worker can get you set up.

The Executive Director at PATH, Andrea Wilson says she’s grateful for the Tyler community’s generosity during times like these. “Tyler is such a helping community. When we express that there’s a need for families, our donors step up. And we’re really grateful to be able to partner with them (Meals on Wheels) to get fans to folks who need it.” says Wilson.

Although with such a hot summer this year, PATH anticipates that the need for fans will continue. That is why they are asking the community to continue to help by donating fans or funds.

If you would like to learn more information on how to donate a fan, visit the PATH website: https://www.pathhelps.org/fandrive/

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caitlin Jensen’s family is focused on getting her out of the ICU and into rehab sometime in...
Woman paralyzed and in ICU after a chiropractic visit
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre
The Alabama-Coushatta Tribe hopes a bill moving through the U.S. House will allow it to...
State of Texas drops lawsuit against Naskila Gaming
Source: Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office Facebook page
Nacogdoches County child hospitalized after near-drowning
Dam at Lake Livingston
Body of teen who drowned in Trinity River recovered

Latest News

School Safety
Palestine ISD School Safety Forum
Wiley College Band
Wiley College Band
Fan Drive
PATH, Meals on Wheels come together for summer fan drive
Harrison County Fire
Harrison County Fire
Suicide Help Line
Suicide Help Line Shortened