School bus driver shortage impacts East Texas school districts

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For many students the start of the school year is about one month away and the school bus driver shortage continues to impact school districts across the country. Weeks before the 2022 - 23 school year begins, school districts in East Texas are actively hiring bus drivers.

“It’s time for us to get these positions filled... Now we’re competing with all these other businesses and industries” said Nacogdoches ISD communications director, Les Linebarger. The overall shortage in the workforce has been a complicated obstacle the district has encountered this year to get the positions filled quickly.

The Nacogdoches ISD transportation department has five openings for school bus drivers. The district hopes to hire double the amount to have substitutes drivers available for their routes.

“Although we do have some bus drivers that it is a full time job because they not only drive the morning and afternoon routes … invariably we have some students that going to different events, field trips that sort of thing so there would be additional driving during the day as well.”

That additional driving during the middle of the school year is where Central Heights ISD, superintendent David Russel said they find themselves short of drivers. “It keeps us from having to pull teachers from out the classroom to drive maybe some field trips and another place we’re seeing it is we’re hiring coaches but we are having a hard time getting them certified,” Russel said. The district’s financial incentives have helped them recruit drivers and they are fully staffed for the new school year.

Both school districts said the certified requirements to become a bus driver also have put a strain. “To get that cdl are much more stringent now then they were two or four years ago so it takes a lot of effort by somebody to initially get that qualification,” Linebarger said.

