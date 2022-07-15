Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Amarillo woman acquitted from charges for 2018 murder

The Potter County jury has indicted a woman who was charged with first degree murder from a...
The Potter County jury has indicted a woman who was charged with first degree murder from a 2018 case on Thursday.(Source: Gray News)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County jury has acquitted a woman who was charged with first degree murder from a 2018 case on Thursday.

According to court documents, the First Degree Murder trial of Desiray Burk has ended with a verdict of acquittal Thursday evening.

Documents say on May 6, 2018, Burks was charged with the murder of Garyan Cain that was committed on May 5, 2018.

After arrest, Burks was held in the Potter County Jail until 2021.

The criminal complaint claimed Burks had shot Cain. The testimony revealed that Cain had confronted Burks with a pistol and a struggle took place.

A state pathologist confirmed the cause of death was a bullet entry to the lower neck.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
Coffee City baby at center of Amber Alert back in CPS custody; father located in Tyler
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
John Anthony Martell, 30, is being searched for by NCSO.
Nacogdoches County law enforcement looking for man accused of leading pursuit, stealing ATV
Arrests and citations are issued to dozens of people accused of attending an illegal...
County commissioner named among citations issued for attending Cherokee Co. cockfighting ring

Latest News

More catalytic converter thefts in Tyler, police report.
3 Houston men arrested for allegedly sawing catalytic converters off Tyler vehicles
Legends Dennis Alexander, Andy Griffin set for induction into THSCA Hall of Honor
SFA baseball hosting evaluation camp on July 20th for prospective players
THSCA HALL OF HONOR KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 7-15-22
Legends Dennis Alexander, Andy Griffin set for induction into THSCA Hall of Honor
James McMullen
Angelina County commissioners appoint road administrator, assistant