Angelina County commissioners appoint road administrator, assistant

Angelina County Commissioners Friday appointed James McMullen as the new county road administrator.
By Avery Gorman
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County commissioners have appointed a new road administrator and his assistant.

James McMullen is the new road administrator. Originally from Angelina County, McMullen is back after having worked in Houston. In court on Friday, County Judge Keith Wright said McMullen has been the foreman of a construction company since 2005. He is hired at $80,000.

Clint Caton, who was already employed with the county, is the new assistant road administrator.

The hirings come after the commissioners fired Road Engineer Chuck Walker in March.

The county voters elected to switch to a unit road system in November 2020.

Texas law allows a county to hire a road administrator in the event an engineer is not available.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

