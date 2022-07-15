Arp’s DeMarvion Overshown takes center stage at Big 12 media Days

ARLINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - If you are representing your team at Big 12 Media Days at the home of the Cowboys then it is only right you look the part.

Arp’s DeMarvion Overshown walked into the building with his black cowboy hat. it was not because it was a special occasion. Overshown said it is the way he has always been since growing up in East Texas.

“It has been a look before Texas,” Overshown said. “I am just bringing it to Big 12 Media Days. [I’m from] 9-0-3 Texas, Arp, Texas.”

Overshown looks to be a key on the defense for the Longhorns that are entering the second season under head coach Steve Sarkisian. The Longhorns finished 5-7 last season and 3-6in conference play.

“When you come in year one there’s so many things to instill, in your program from philosophies to schemes, to discipline to all things that it goes into ad when you get into year two all those really come to life,” Sarkisian said.

Sarkisian is hoping that Overshown can shine for his defense.

“To have him on board and to really start to utilize the versatility his game provides is something that has been beneficial up to now, and will only continue to grow once fall comes around,” Sarkisian said.

One thing the Longhorns will be looking at doing is trying the former Arp tiger out at the edge rushing position. You will not hear a complaint from Overshown.

“That’s my thing,” Overshown said. “I like being active I like getting after the quarterbacks so you know blitzing moving around a lot that’s just been my game since high school. I like to go and hit, so being able to play on the edge this year is a big help, not only for myself but it’s going to help the team in the long run. The extra work after practice that’s like just working on pass rush moves or working on timing up a blitz, just making sure all eleven guys know on the field know that you know we have disguise this coverage.”

