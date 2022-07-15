Friday’s Weather: Mostly sunny skies and mid to upper 90s

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Rain chances will be very limited throughout the day today, and this drier streak will allow temperatures to trend much warmer than yesterday. We’re starting our Friday off in the 70s but once the sunshine shows up our temperatures will rocket into the middle to upper 90s in the afternoon. Thanks to yesterday’s rain, our muggy meter is fairly high, so heat index values will likely jump up over 100 during the heat of the day. Make sure you drink plenty of water today and keep an eye on the kiddos and outdoor pets. Plenty of sunshine and beautiful weather is expected for both Saturday and Sunday, but more spots across East Texas will likely get back to the 100 degree mark during the heat of each day. PM showers and isolated storms have a slight chance of forming on Monday of next week, which might help the majority of East Texans stay more in the upper 90s rather than seeing that century mark for a high once more. For now, it is looking dry and hot for the middle of next week as highs remain above average near or hotter than 100 degrees.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.