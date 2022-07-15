Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Governor Abbott responds to Uvalde shooting surveillance video

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
By CNN
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says it’s shocking that newly leaked video of the Uvalde school massacre doesn’t match what he had first described to the public as a swift and brave confrontation.

The governor said Thursday that none of the inaction by officers that is on display in a roughly 80-minute surveillance video from Robb Elementary School was shared with him during the briefing after the May 24 shooting.

Abbott has previously said he was misled and livid about being given wrong information.

Multiple inaccurate and conflicting statements have been given by officials since the tragedy have compounded the grief and anger over a gunman killing 19 children and two teachers.

