A hot and mainly dry weekend on tap for east Texas

Weather Where You Live
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - We have seen a few widely scattered showers in east Texas on this Friday afternoon with most of those occurring in deep east Texas, mainly south of the Highway 84 corridor.

We will hang on to a meager, 20% chance of rain through the early evening hours before any shower activity wanes by sunset.

We will start to dry out and heat up this weekend as the heat dome will start to exert its influence back on our weather, yet again.  This will lead to daytime highs soaring to around the century mark with lots of sun and fewer clouds.

We are forecasting highs in the upper 90′s on Saturday before a few areas reach the century mark by the time we get to Sunday afternoon.

With this infamous heat ridge holding a firm grip on east Texas through much of next week, we will unfortunately see very little, if any, rainfall in east Texas.  This will lead to the widespread return of triple digit heat as the July fry will be back in full effect.

I would fully anticipate that heat advisories will be re-issued for next week since air temperatures will be back in the low 100′s with feels like temperatures topping out between 105 and 110 degrees.

Remember to keep those heat precautions in mind by staying hydrated, taking frequent breaks if outside, and more importantly, limiting your time out in the sun in the days ahead.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE and KLTV First Alert weather mobile applications.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

