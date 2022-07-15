How the drought in Texoma could affect your next meal

CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Texoma counties are at a D1 level drought, which is moderate drought conditions that are serious enough to damage crops, reduce hay production, and affect cattle ranchers.

As of Thursday, the majority of Texoma entered a D1 Drought leaving many farmers and ranchers worried about the future of their crops and cattle.

News 12 spoke to a local farmer and said if it doesn’t start raining in the next couple of days and weeks, he is gonna have to start his cattle.

“I’m thinking that I’m gonna be selling cows and calves in the next 20 days if it doesn’t change,” Farmer and Rancher Donald Sexton said.

Sexton has been a rancher and farmer in Calera for the last 46 years.

He said this summer is one of his top three worst summers, but if rain doesn’t fall soon, this summer will take the leader spot.

“Oh I’ll be in a bind here in time fall if it don’t rain soon,” Sexton said.

Along with keeping cattle healthy and grass mowed, another problem Sexton is having is hay shortage.

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension reported hay supplies are tightening and cuttings have been well below average in most parts of the state.

“As we move into D1 Drought that of course indicates that there is less water available for our forages to grow, for our crops to grow, many of our summer crops are in grain field or bean field right now so that’s gonna potentially impact those with our forages for cattle and other livestock,” Grayson County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Agent Chad Cummings said.

Cummings said the impact of the drought could eventually reach consumers by way of higher beef prices

“Getting more serious because beef right now if you’ve looked in the stores is really high and I’ve butchered for years so I was around the meat market,” Sexton said.

Sexton said beef prices in stores are already rising, and due to the drought, could continue to increase.

