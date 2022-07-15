Mini fruit galettes by Casie Buck from Oaklea Mansion Bed & Breakfast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - These beautiful, rustic fruit pies are really delicious and equally easy to make. Use your favorite summer fruit to make your galettes. You’ll love them.

Mini Fruit Galettes

Recipe makes approximately 16 mini galettes

Ingredients

· Pie Crust dough

· 2 ½ cups mixed berries

· 1 tablespoon cornstarch

· 2 tablespoon granulated sugar

· 1 teaspoon lemon juice (ideal for strawberries and plums) or vanilla (ideal for blueberries and peaches)

· 2 tablespoons milk, for brushing

· Optional toppings: course sugar, ice cream, chopped nuts, or whipped cream

Instructions

1. If making from a recipe, make sure the pie crust is made the night before and place in fridge until needed. If using store bought dough continue to step 2.

2. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit

3. Line two large baking sheets with parchment paper. Check to make sure you have space in the fridge for both baking sheets to cool.

4. Prepare the filling: Gently stir the berries, cornstarch, sugar, and vanilla or lemon juice in a medium mixing bowl until combined.

5. Shape the crusts: Place the chilled pie dough on a floured work surface and make sure to roll the dough out. Cut rounds out of the dough in approximately 5.5 to 6 inch circles using a cookie cutter.

6. Fill Galettes: Add approximately ¼ cup of berry mixture into each dough round, leaving any excess juice behind in the bowl. Gently and tightly fold the edges over the filling leaving the very center exposed.

7. Brush the edges of the pie dough with milk, this helps to guarantee the dough will brown. If desired sprinkle with coarse sugar.

8. Chill the shaped galettes in the refrigerator for at least 20 minutes and up to 4 hours. The galettes will lose shape if they are not chilled.

9. Pull the galettes out of the fridge and place in the oven for 25-30 minutes or until the edges are lightly browned.

10. Remove from the oven and let cool for at least 5 minutes and then enjoy!

Notes

· Leftovers can be frozen for later and remains good for up to 3 months, when frozen.

· Most any fruit can be used. Make sure the rinse, peel, and slice/chop fruit before placing in the fruit mixture.

· Lemon Juice vs. Vanilla depends on what you prefer and what works best with the fruit you decide to use in your galette.

