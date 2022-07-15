Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter

Caption
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - New images of Jupiter are now available, thanks to some new technology from NASA.

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope team unveiled the mission’s first science-quality images featuring Jupiter’s rings, moons and more Tuesday.

On Thursday, the team released even more photos of the planet, highlighting the $10 billion telescope’s ability to study targets much closer to home.

The photos, captured during Webb’s commissioning period, feature a handful of amazingly detailed shots of the deep and distant universe.

Webb launched on December 25, 2021. It was designed to peer deep into the universe’s past, studying the first stars and galaxies to ever form.

Astronomers now plan to use it to investigate a variety of cosmic objects and phenomena.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
Coffee City baby at center of Amber Alert back in CPS custody; father located in Tyler
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
John Anthony Martell, 30, is being searched for by NCSO.
Nacogdoches County law enforcement looking for man accused of leading pursuit, stealing ATV
In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
Lawmaker: Officer checking phone in Uvalde video is husband of slain teacher

Latest News

Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.
Uber’s safety issues loom as more passengers sue company
Troopers are searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area...
Officials searching for grandmother after 2-year-old found locked in abandoned car for 2 days
Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula
Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter
President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after flying from Israel.
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince