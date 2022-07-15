Report: Deadly heat remains concern at Texas prisons

HOUSTON (AP) - A new report says many Texas prison inmates fear dying or falling gravely ill from the hot weather and believe actions taken by officials to mitigate the dangerous conditions continue to fall short. The report by the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center and Texas Prisons Community Advocates comes as the current summer heat wave has pushed temperatures in some Texas prisons without air conditioning to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Advocates and others have been highly critical of the lack of air conditioning in the Texas prison system. Only 30% of Texas prison units are fully air-conditioned. The head of the Texas prison system says it would cost $1.1 billion to install air conditioning in all prison units.

