Report: Deadly heat remains concern at Texas prisons

FILE - The perimeter of the Diboll Correctional Facility is seen on July 19, 2014, in Diboll, Texas. A new report on Thursday, July 14, 2022, says many Texas prison inmates fear dying or falling gravely ill from the hot weather and believe actions taken by officials to mitigate the dangerous conditions continue to fall short.((Rhonda Oaks/The Daily News via AP, File))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A new report says many Texas prison inmates fear dying or falling gravely ill from the hot weather and believe actions taken by officials to mitigate the dangerous conditions continue to fall short. The report by the Texas A&M University Hazard Reduction and Recovery Center and Texas Prisons Community Advocates comes as the current summer heat wave has pushed temperatures in some Texas prisons without air conditioning to 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Advocates and others have been highly critical of the lack of air conditioning in the Texas prison system. Only 30% of Texas prison units are fully air-conditioned. The head of the Texas prison system says it would cost $1.1 billion to install air conditioning in all prison units.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

