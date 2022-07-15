Suspended Angelina County judge indicted on 21 additional offenses

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Court records show suspended Angelina County judge Don Lymbery is seeking to be reinstated into office as a grand jury has charged him with 21 additional offenses dealing with the open meetings act.

Court records show Meydon “Don” Lymbery has been indicted on 21 new counts of public order crimes, a Class C misdemeanor.

The indictment lists 21 different dates dating back to 2020 in which Lymbery participated in a closed meeting “knowing that a certified agenda of the closed meeting was not being kept and/or that a recording of the closed meeting was not being made.”

Lymbery, who was suspended as Angelina County judge following his first indictment in March, has filed a motion in his original case requesting a return to his office along with backpay.

Lymbery alleges the state indicated they may dismiss the indictment, which was secured illegally. Lymbery alleges the evidence in the case was tainted.

In the state response to the motion, the state denies securing the indictment through illegal means.

“Defense counsel’s Motion contains representation to the Court that are misleading, defamatory or wholly false,” the state says in its response.

A call to Lymbery’s attorney was not immediately returned.

