Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Suspended Angelina County judge indicted on 21 additional offenses

Don Lymbery
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Court records show suspended Angelina County judge Don Lymbery is seeking to be reinstated into office as a grand jury has charged him with 21 additional offenses dealing with the open meetings act.

Court records show Meydon “Don” Lymbery has been indicted on 21 new counts of public order crimes, a Class C misdemeanor.

The indictment lists 21 different dates dating back to 2020 in which Lymbery participated in a closed meeting “knowing that a certified agenda of the closed meeting was not being kept and/or that a recording of the closed meeting was not being made.”

Lymbery, who was suspended as Angelina County judge following his first indictment in March, has filed a motion in his original case requesting a return to his office along with backpay.

Lymbery alleges the state indicated they may dismiss the indictment, which was secured illegally. Lymbery alleges the evidence in the case was tainted.

In the state response to the motion, the state denies securing the indictment through illegal means.

“Defense counsel’s Motion contains representation to the Court that are misleading, defamatory or wholly false,” the state says in its response.

A call to Lymbery’s attorney was not immediately returned.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
Coffee City baby at center of Amber Alert back in CPS custody; father located in Tyler
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
John Anthony Martell, 30, is being searched for by NCSO.
Nacogdoches County law enforcement looking for man accused of leading pursuit, stealing ATV
Arrests and citations are issued to dozens of people accused of attending an illegal...
County commissioner named among citations issued for attending Cherokee Co. cockfighting ring

Latest News

Suspended Angelina County judge indicted on 21 additional offenses
Suspended Angelina County judge indicted on 21 additional offenses
A burn ban restricts outdoor burning of any kind and are enforced by the local sheriff’s...
RUNNING LIST OF BURN BANS
Musser Park is open for public use after new trail extension.
Muscatine playground reopens to public
James McMullen
Angelina County commissioners appoint road administrator, assistant