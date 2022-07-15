Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Uber’s safety issues loom as more passengers sue company

Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.
Phoenix made the Top 10 in most forgetful cities for Uber riders.(Uber)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Another five passengers have sued Uber over alleged sexual assault incidents at the hands of drivers on its platforms.

It’s a reminder of the safety issues ride-hailing platforms are struggling with – especially for female riders.

Uber and its competitor Lyft have recently faced a flood of lawsuits.

The alleged incidents in this latest suit happened between August 2021 and February 2022 in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Illinois and California.

The allegations include rape, attempted rape and forced oral sex.

Uber said in a statement it does not comment on pending litigation but takes “every single report seriously” and has built new safety features.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
Coffee City baby at center of Amber Alert back in CPS custody; father located in Tyler
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
John Anthony Martell, 30, is being searched for by NCSO.
Nacogdoches County law enforcement looking for man accused of leading pursuit, stealing ATV
In this photo taken from surveillance video provided by the Uvalde Consolidated Independent...
Lawmaker: Officer checking phone in Uvalde video is husband of slain teacher

Latest News

Jupiter
PHOTOS: Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter
Troopers are searching for the child’s grandmother, 69-year-old Mary Dawn Wilson, in the area...
Officials searching for grandmother after 2-year-old found locked in abandoned car for 2 days
Cosmic Cliffs in the Carina Nebula
Webb telescope captures exciting new images of Jupiter
President Joe Biden landed in Saudi Arabia on Friday after flying from Israel.
Biden lands in Saudi Arabia to meet king, crown prince