3 Houston men arrested for allegedly sawing catalytic converters off Tyler vehicles

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Friday night, three reports came in to Tyler police about a suspicious vehicle on Broadway in Tyler.

One woman reported that a black BMW parked close to hers in the 5200 block of Broadway. She went to her vehicle and asked the men to move their car so she could leave. She said when she left, she noticed strange noises coming from her car. She found that her catalytic converter had been partially removed from her vehicle.

Soon afterward, two other reports were made about the black BMW in the 5600 block of Broadway, as well as the 8600 block.

The vehicle, which had a Florida license plate, was spotted at around 8:20 p.m. by officers. It was headed northbound on S. Broadway, and they pulled it over. When they searched the vehicle, they say they found four catalytic converters in the trunk. They found two reciprocating saws, as well.

The three suspects in the vehicle were arrested on four charges of catalytic converter theft, a state jail felony.

Those arrested are all men from Houston:

Tedrick Dyrone Perry, Jr, 18

Kennedy Zuron Watkins, 18

Avory Marquis Coleman, 18.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.