Amazon Prime Air makes College Station home

Amazon is bringing a drone delivery service to College Station.
By Hope Merritt
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -In a few months, some College Station residents will be receiving their Amazon Prime packages by air.

At the College Station City Council meeting on July 14, a zoning change to allow an Amazon facility was unanimously approved. This means residents in College Station will have the opportunity to receive their Amazon Prime orders by drone, called Amazon Prime Air.

Although, multiple residents expressed their concerns about the new drone delivery service. Some concerns included the impact on wildlife, the proximity to a major roadway and also noise. The city’s fire department addressed issues with fires from drones, saying they are more concerned with lithium batteries in new electric cars catching fire.

Amazon spokesperson, Daniel Martin, said Amazon will be hosting events and community meetings so residents have the opportunity to voice their opinions on this new service.

“Customers living in College Station will be among the first customers in the country to receive Prime Air deliveries,” said Martin. “Getting free click, to backyard delivery on thousands of items. Every day. Under an hour or less.”

Martin said when Amazon makes the decision to create a new facility, there are multiple factors to come into play. He said College Station felt like a perfect match.

“We were so impressed with so many different aspects of College Station. The innovative research coming out of Texas A&M University, the sense of community that you feel the minute you arrive in town... Really just makes it a special place. So it checks all the boxes,” Martin said.

Amazon hasn’t released the exact locations they will be delivering to in College Station. They told us they’ll start with just a few areas, then announce more as the drone delivery continues.

