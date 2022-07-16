Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Amber Alert: North Texas 12-year-old abducted in Chevy Silverado

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of Cherokee Trail.(Texas DPS)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORINTH, Texas (KWTX) -The Corinth Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find an abducted teen taken in a Chevy truck.

Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail.

Carrasco is described as a Hispanic girl who is 5′1″, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, last seen wearing a T-shirt, black shorts and black croc-style shoes.

Police say they are looking for an unknown suspect driving a 2015-2016 Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information is asked to call (940) 279-1503.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. via KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Lymbery
Suspended Angelina County judge indicted on 21 additional offenses
Arrests and citations are issued to dozens of people accused of attending an illegal...
County commissioner named among citations issued for attending Cherokee Co. cockfighting ring
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump’s death ruled accidental; Deposition of Donald Trump, 2 children delayed
“We’ve been doing this for about five years now. We provide the highest quality of medical...
First medical cannabis pickup location comes to Nacogdoches
James McMullen
Angelina County commissioners appoint road administrator, assistant

Latest News

MissionNac New Horizons offers 8 week free bible-based classes to low income families.
MissionNac New Horizons program helps family afford first home
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
Biden’s Mideast trip aimed at reassuring wary leaders
President Biden spends his final day in Saudi Arabia declaring the US will "remain an active...
Biden pledges continued US involvement in Middle East