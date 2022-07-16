Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

East Texas heat causes harvest shortage for produce stands

By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - The intense Texas heat has taken its toll on what would have been local produce sold to markets and roadside stands.

Most roadside stands are now selling produce from other states, as growing conditions are fading for local farmers. Most of what is grown locally, watermelon, Noonday onions and some fruits are making their last appearance at markets.

A few places like Highway 80 Produce in Gladewater are still getting some deliveries of locally grown items.

Owner Allison Lott talks about what is still available for a short time.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Lymbery
Suspended Angelina County judge indicted on 21 additional offenses
Arrests and citations are issued to dozens of people accused of attending an illegal...
County commissioner named among citations issued for attending Cherokee Co. cockfighting ring
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump’s death ruled accidental; Deposition of Donald Trump, 2 children delayed
“We’ve been doing this for about five years now. We provide the highest quality of medical...
First medical cannabis pickup location comes to Nacogdoches
James McMullen
Angelina County commissioners appoint road administrator, assistant

Latest News

More catalytic converter thefts in Tyler, police report.
3 Houston men arrested for allegedly sawing catalytic converters off Tyler vehicles
FILE - This image released by the FBI shows the wanted poster for Rafael Caro-Quintero, who was...
Mexico’s capture of drug kingpin could be signal to US
Saturday Weather Trivia 7-16-22
Saturday Weather Trivia
Legends Dennis Alexander, Andy Griffin set for induction into THSCA Hall of Honor