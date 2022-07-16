East Texas storms damaged homes, injured baby and grandmother Thursday morning

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The storms that rolled through East Texas yesterday morning knocked down many trees causing significant damage.

East Lake Woods - a gated community off of Highway 64 near Lake Tyler East - was hit hard and lost a lot of trees. Just a few miles down the road off Highway 64, a large tree fell through the roof of a home.

“Yeah, fortunately it fell just in the right spot - probably not much of a better place it could have fallen than where it did,” Darrell Nunn says.

Darrell Nunn and his wife have lived in their house off Lake Tyler East in the East Lake Woods subdivision for the last 20 years.

The storms that came through Thursday morning around 8 a-m had high winds - estimated to be over 100 miles an hour.

Nunn and his wife took refuge in their closet for about 10 minutes during which they lost something valuable.

“Then when we were in the closet, we lost this, uh, hundred-year-old white oak - treasured shade tree of ours,” Nunn says.

Nunn says they lost six trees in the storm.

Jacob Birdsong, owner of Darrell’s Outdoor Services, responded to dozens of calls in the area to clean up debris, including at Nunn’s.

“I’d say in terms of damage it’s more extreme compared to some other ones - there’s a limb falling right now as we speak cause not only did this large white oak fall, but it also hit trees on the way down,” Birdsong says.

A few miles down the road off Highway 64, Juan and Ana Montiel had a large tree fall on their mobile home. His son, daughter-in-law and six-month-old grandchild were in the home during the storm.

Montiel says his daughter-in-law and grandchild were in the kitchen when the tree fell.

The collapsed roof injured the mother-in-law’s shoulder and wrist. A chandelier fell and hit the baby injuring the baby’s head and elbow.

He says the injuries were minor and that God is good.

Montiel says it may take a while, but he plans to repair his home.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.