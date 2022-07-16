Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Former LHS Panther, NFL’s Keke Coutee hosts Lufkin youth football camp

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - NFL wide receiver and former Lufkin Panther Keke Coutee returned to Lufkin Saturday for a free youth football camp.

Around 300 Lufkin kids from elementary through high school are expected to be on the field Saturday at Abe Martin Stadium.

Coutee had former Lufkin Panthers helping run the camp with him.

Coutee is getting ready soon to report to camp with the Indianapolis Colts.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Lymbery
Suspended Angelina County judge indicted on 21 additional offenses
Arrests and citations are issued to dozens of people accused of attending an illegal...
County commissioner named among citations issued for attending Cherokee Co. cockfighting ring
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump’s death ruled accidental; Deposition of Donald Trump, 2 children delayed
“We’ve been doing this for about five years now. We provide the highest quality of medical...
First medical cannabis pickup location comes to Nacogdoches
James McMullen
Angelina County commissioners appoint road administrator, assistant

Latest News

Former LHS Panther, NFL wide receiver at Lufkin youth football camp
Former LHS Panther, NFL wide receiver at Lufkin youth football camp
Dennis Alexander and the 1983 Daingerfield Tigers
Legends Dennis Alexander, Andy Griffin set for induction into THSCA Hall of Honor
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown answers questions at Big 12 Media Day.
Arp’s DeMarvion Overshown takes center stage at Big 12 media Days
Lufkin Coach Todd Quick at a fall 2021 practice
East Texas school districts facing coaching shortage