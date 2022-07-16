Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Legends Dennis Alexander, Andy Griffin set for induction into THSCA Hall of Honor

Dennis Alexander and the 1983 Daingerfield Tigers
Dennis Alexander and the 1983 Daingerfield Tigers(KTRE Sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas coaching legends are set to be inducted into the Texas Coaches Association Hall of Honor.

Dennis Alexander is know for his success in Daingerfield, leading the Tigers to three-straight state championship appearances from 1983-1985. The Tigers from 1983 are still talked about after a 13 game shutout streak. The team gave up just 8 points all-season and never gave up a point in their 3A playoff run that ended with a 42-0 win over Sweeny.

Alexander also coached at Henderson, Harleton and Troup. He retied with 340 career wins.

Griffin coaches at schools in the golden triangle, Houston area and East Texas. His most success in East Texas came with two different stints as head coach at White Oak. During his first stop with the Roughnecks, he coached the team to four-straight undefeated regular seasons. He retired from Troup in 2005. He is in the top 20 of all-time wins by a Texas High School coach. Griffin served on the THSCA board of directors from 1991-1994.

The ceremony will be in San Antonio on July 16 as part of the THSCA annual convention. Longview head coach John King will also be honored with the 2022 AFCA Power of Influence award.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The child was taken by its non-custodial parents.
Coffee City baby at center of Amber Alert back in CPS custody; father located in Tyler
Complex of strong-to-severe thunderstorms causes some damage in East Texas
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
Keeping safe from brain-eating amoeba in East Texas’ fresh water
John Anthony Martell, 30, is being searched for by NCSO.
Nacogdoches County law enforcement looking for man accused of leading pursuit, stealing ATV
Arrests and citations are issued to dozens of people accused of attending an illegal...
County commissioner named among citations issued for attending Cherokee Co. cockfighting ring

Latest News

WebExtra: SFA Baseball hosts annual evaluation camp
SFA baseball hosting evaluation camp on July 20th for prospective players
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown answers questions at Big 12 Media Day.
Arp’s DeMarvion Overshown takes center stage at Big 12 media Days
Arp’s DeMarvion Overshown takes center stage at Big 12 media Days
Arp’s DeMarvion Overshown takes center stage at Big 12 media Days
Angelina Soccer Field
WebXtra: AC Roadrunners preparing for new soccer season at new on-campus field