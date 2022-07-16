Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview police warn of caller posing as officer with arrest warrant

(Source: KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police officers in Longview say that someone’s been posing as one of them, calling and threatening to arrest residents of Longview if they don’t pay up.

Longview Police Department says don’t be fooled; they will not call members of the public directly and ask for payment for outstanding warrants on the phone. If you receive such a phone call, even if caller ID says it is Longview Police Department, do not provide any of your financial or otherwise personal information over the phone. They have also told the person on the phone that they had to meet them in person to give them money. Police are calling it a scam.

If you have provided money or gift cards or other forms of payment over the phone to someone claiming to be a Longview Police Officer, please call our department to report this as a theft. Our phone number is 903-237-1199.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

