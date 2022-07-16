MissionNac New Horizons program helps family afford first home

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -MissionNac New Horizons offers an 8-week free bible-based course to help lower-income families with their finances.

The director of MissionNac New Horizons, Tiki Perkins, says the goal is to create a budget for the families that gets them out of debt. The program helps the families stay out of debt, build positive credit, and successfully apply for a loan to buy their first home.

The Philips family attended the classes and was able to buy their first home. They say it’s because of the courses New Horizons offers.

“I am so proud for them, it is a lot of hard work what they did. A lot of sacrifice. A lot of not buying something that they wanted to buy, so that they can buy something incredible that they hope will not only help them right now, but it will help their kids in the future,” Perkins said.

New Horizons purchased this home and they, along with many volunteers, renovated the home completely.

Volunteers and businesses in the area have donated their time and materials to the project.

Michael Kenney, the owner of East Texas Glass and a member of the board for MissionNac has been a part of the project from the beginning. “It’s an incredible transition, it was grown up, it looked like a jungle all the way around the house. And Tiki’s vision to see this through is incredible,” Kenney said.

Lowes of Nacogdoches also had a part in the restoration process. Manager Kecia Mitchell says they donated their old cabinet display to the home. “It’s really amazing, I mean we know that they do this, and we make some contributions, we give them some discounts for things, we donate different things to them. But once you get here you see the transformation that the house had from the studs on up. To know someone will be able to have this house and live here, it’s just crazy.”

Perkins says that it is possible for any family to purchase a home if you put the work in.

“This shows you it’s possible. It’s very exciting for this family and it can be exciting for your family as well” Perkins said.

