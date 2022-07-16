Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on drug charges in Florida

FILE - Rapper Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood,...
FILE - Rapper Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

They detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

The agency says record checks also revealed that Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were both expired.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said on Twitter that “there are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case.”

“We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly,” he said.

Black was also arrested earlier this year in South Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

