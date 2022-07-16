SFA baseball hosting evaluation camp on July 20th for prospective players

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA baseball program will be hosting their second of three summer evaluation camps on July 20th at Jaycees Field in Nacogdoches.

The camp is put on by head coach Johnny Cardenas. According to the camp site: “Our camps will cover all phases of the game, regardless of skill level, and allow the necessary repetition time to see improvement in every skill. The camp will focus on Hitting, Pitching, Defense and other Offensive skills that will prepare the camper for competition.”

The cost of the camp is $125. Details can be found here.

