Weekend Weather at Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies for today with highs in the upper 90s. I don’t foresee any widespread triple digit temperatures this afternoon, but it isn’t out of the realm of possibility that some locations could hit the century mark today. As for the heat index/’feels like’, many of us will be in the 100s on that scale, though no Heat Advisory is in effect today (we won’t meet the criteria needed). This evening we hold onto warm temperature through 8/9pm, cooling down into the upper 70s overnight. Skies tonight should generally be mostly clear to partly cloudy. Sunday will be much like today, but temperatures will be slightly warmer, I do think we’ll likely see highs in the 100s in enough locations that for tomorrow I’m forecasting a high of 100 degrees, though everyone may not hit that.

Over the next seven days, we’ll generally be looking at highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. Skies will trend on the mostly sunny side, but we’ll still see some clouds out there. As of this morning, there is no rain in the forecast through next Friday, though there are a couple of days I could see rain being added to the forecast if confidence increases. I think we’re all hopeful for that. This week’s rain was beneficial, but many counties remain under burn bans and fire danger is in the Moderate to High/Very High range for the weekend. That said, even those not under a burn ban should avoid any burning this weekend. Have a great and safe Saturday.

