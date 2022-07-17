SEC gets ready to kick off 2022 Media Days

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - There are just seven weeks left until Texas A&M kicks off its 2022 college football season. The Southeastern Conference is kicking off the preseason this week with SEC Media Days at the Omni Hotel and College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.

This event was last here in 2018, and that’s the only other time since 1985 that SEC Media Days wasn’t in the Birmingham area.

Over the next four days, all 14 teams in the conference will take the podium and field questions from hundreds of media members. Each team will have its head coach and three student athletes representing them. Monday will be the first day with Missouri, Ole Miss, and SEC first-timer Brian Kelly and LSU on deck. The Aggies will take the mic on Thursday, the final day of this year’s SEC Media Days. Demani Richardson, Ainias Smith, and Layden Robinson will accompany Jimbo Fisher for the Maroon and White.

KBTX will have coverage of the event all week. The full SEC team previews will begin on Tuesday, July 26th.

