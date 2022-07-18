Jacksonville elementary school hosts active shooter training

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Following the shooting at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, Texas leaders urged school district police departments to complete a refresher course on responding to an active threat.

Among the courses recognized by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement that meet this requirement is Texas State University’s Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training, or ALERRT. At Jacksonville’s Joe Wright Elementary this week, DPS instructors are offering the training to local law enforcement officers ahead of the start of the coming school year.

“Boom, boom, boom,” said Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Bill Avera as he took part in a scenario in which he took out an active shooter. “320 Jacksonville we’re at B-202. Suspect down. Send EMS and backup.”

Jacksonville police officer Aaron Trumbule and Jacksonville ISD Police Chief Bill Avera take part in an active shooter simulation. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

“What we’re doing today are some simulated drills, learning exercises with our partners to get communications down, to to get our skills up to date, and to be able to interact with other officers to to understand how we might have to act in a real active shooter situation,” said Bill Avera, Jacksonville ISD Police Chief.

With a Texas House committee report painting a picture of a chaotic scene at Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School, Avera said training like this aims to get everyone on the same page.

“It’s intended to help with the chaos to manage the situation,” Avera said.

Officers take out a pretend suspect during active shooter training. (Blake Holland/KLTV)

The one-day course is being offered every day this week with about 12 to 15 officers expected to take part each day. Since the training is being conducted during the summer break, no staff or students are involved.

