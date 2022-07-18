The sweltering, triple digit heat will be on full display this week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a hot, hazy, and humid Monday as the July fry rolls right along. The hazy skies are coming from another batch of Saharan dust moving through the Lone Star state.

With the heat building back across east Texas, we have Heat Advisories in place for all of east Texas through at least Tuesday evening. This means that in addition to temperatures topping at the century mark, we will see heat index values top out between 105-110 during the peak heating of the day.

These Heat Advisories will likely get extended through the mid-week time frame and possibly longer since we see no major heat relief coming through the end of this week.

We are expecting highs to be in triple digit territory all week long as the infamous heat dome continues to flex its muscle and impose its grip on the state of Texas. This will lead to sinking air and very little, if any, chances to see cooling showers this week. When you combine the sinking air with lots of sunshine and a very dry ground, it will just make it that much easier for the atmosphere to heat up each and every day this week.

There are minor signs that a few showers could develop late Thursday or Friday, but there is not much confidence of that happening, given the position and strength of the heat ridge.

