Toys “R” Us Is coming back in a big way

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will...
The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables to interact with various toys and will have a life-size "Geoffrey on a Bench" photo opportunity for families.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine / Flickr)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
(CNN) – Toys “R” Us is making a comeback just in time for the holiday shopping season.

The iconic toy store went bankrupt and sold all its stores in 2018, but soon there will be a store within-a-store in every Macy’s in the United States.

It’s part of an expanded partnership with the toy retailer’s current parent company, WHP Global.

The stores will range in size from 1,000 square feet in smaller locations to up to 10,000 square feet in flagship stores in big cities. Square footage may expand during the peak holiday season.

The stores will feature hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toys and will have a life-size “Geoffrey on a Bench” photo opportunity for families.

The rollout starts late this month and goes through October.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

