WebXtra: FCA flag football league launching in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Piney Woods East chapter of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes is starting up a flag football league this fall.

The league games will be in Nacogdoches but anyone can sign their kids up. The league will be for children 4 years old to 12 years old.

Registration is $90 per child. Coaches are also needed.

