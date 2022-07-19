Angelina County gets five new chest compression devices for ambulances

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) -Angelina County now has five new chest compressors for its ambulance services.

The new device, called the Defibtech, is nicknamed “the arm.”

These five devices will be in the back of ambulances to aid in chest compressions.

Regional Director for Allegiance Mobile Health, Monty Cartwright says the ambulances currently have two people in the back of the unit, and now having “the arm” adds a third.

“With this device, you’re going to put a third in the back. It typically takes a, from the time we get on scene to the time we make patient contact 45 seconds to get everything in place,” Cartwright said.

Angelina County emergency management coordinator, Ricky Conner, says they wanted to find a way to help the ambulance company out and they agreed on this device.

“We started doing some research on it, started getting some prices and some bids on those. I talked it over with the county judge and he said sure let’s try it and one thing kind of led to another and we pinpointed Defibtech was the one we wanted to purchase,” Conner said.

Once the device is in place, the arm on the device lowers and chest compressions starts.

One paramedic is then able to give the patient mouth-to-mouth resuscitations and the other paramedic is free to do whatever else is needed to save the patient.

“The paramedics are now able to start IV’s and push lifesaving cardiac medication to the patient,” Cartwright said.

These new devices also keep paramedics from getting tired from chest compressions.

“If you have a human doing compressions, a human wears out; this machine does not wear out. It can continue ‘til it does its job and we have ROSC, or we can continue all the way to the hospital,” Cartwright said.

The Allegiance Mobile Health district manager and paramedic, Carrie Elder, says these devices are fairly simple and easy to learn.

“The crews that we have that will be using these in Angelina County will be trained on them and will have a check off for those. It’s actually not super complicated, it’s very user-friendly and has good directions, so it should be efficient to be put together,” Elder said.

Cartwright says he thinks the crews will only need about a week of training on these devices.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.