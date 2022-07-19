Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Angelina County man sentenced to 22 years for trafficking meth

FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.
FILE PHOTO - Prison bars.(piqsels)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been sentenced to more than 22 years in federal prison for drug trafficking.

Alexander Timia Jones, 38, pleaded guilty on August 19, 2021, to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime and conspiracy to commit money laundering.  Jones was sentenced to a total of 22 years and six months in federal prison today by U.S. District Judge Michael Truncale.

According to information presented in court, between July 2017 and December 2018, Jones led a drug trafficking conspiracy responsible for distributing over one kilogram of methamphetamine in the Lufkin area.  Jones was in possession of several firearms while illegally distributing methamphetamine.

Jones was indicted by a federal grand jury on July 1, 2020 and charged with drug trafficking and firearms violations.

This case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson.

