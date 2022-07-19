Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Explosion reported at Hoover Dam, fire department says

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.(Pixabay)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Fire crews are responding to a reported explosion at the Hoover Dam.

A video shared on Twitter showed the explosion at the dam Tuesday morning, KVVU reported.

The Boulder City Fire Department said crews are responding to the emergency call, and the fire was extinguished before its crews arrived.

The engineering marvel was built in the 1930s during the Great Depression. It is operated by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.

