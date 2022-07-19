Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Former White House aides to testify at next Jan. 6 hearing

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating...
Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., left, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., right, listen.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two former White House aides are expected to testify at the House Jan. 6 committee’s prime-time hearing Thursday as the panel examines what Donald Trump was doing as his supporters broke into the Capitol, according to a person familiar with the plans.

Matthew Pottinger, former deputy national security adviser, and Sarah Matthews, a former press aide, are expected to testify, according to the person, who was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and requested anonymity. Both Pottinger and Matthews resigned immediately after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that interrupted the congressional certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

The two witnesses will add to the committee’s narrative in its eighth, and possibly final, hearing this summer. The prime-time hearing will detail what Trump did — or did not do — during several hours that day as his supporters beat police and broke into the Capitol.

Previous hearings have detailed chaos in the White House and aides and outsiders were begging the president to tell the rioters to leave. But he waited more than three hours to do so, and there are still many unanswered questions about what exactly he was doing and saying as the violence unfolded.

Lawmakers on the nine-member panel have said the hearing will offer the most compelling evidence yet of Trump’s “dereliction of duty” that day, with witnesses detailing his failure to stem the angry mob.

“This is going to open people’s eyes in a big way,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., a member of the House committee investigating the riot who will help lead Thursday’s session, said Sunday. “The president didn’t do anything.”

Thursday’s hearing will be the first in the prime-time slot since the June 9 debut that was viewed by an estimated 20 million people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responding to over 125-acre Houston County fire
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
School chairs sit outside a store on June 2, 2022, in remembrance of the victims of the Robb...
A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed ‘school shooter’
Don Lymbery
Suspended Angelina County judge indicted on 21 additional offenses
Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration

Latest News

Special Needs Students Business
East Texas candle company provides job training for special education students
Help With Utility Bills
Agencies helping East Texans struggling with high electric bills
Gregg County Mass Gatherings
Gregg County Sheriff’s Office to begin enforcing mass gathering permits
Jacksonville ISD Active Shooter Training
Jacksonville elementary school hosts active shooter training
The Defibtech, nicknamed "the arm" gives chest compressions to patients.
Angelina County gets five new chest compression devices for ambulances