Heat levels will become excessive and dangerous on our mid-week Wednesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With our heat going to another level tomorrow, we now have Excessive Heat Warnings in place for Angelina, Cherokee, Houston, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, Shelby, and Trinity counties through Wednesday evening since heat index values in these areas could reach 112-degrees.

We are expecting highs to be in triple digit territory all week long as the infamous heat dome continues to flex its muscle and impose its grip on the state of Texas.

If there is a small glimmer of hope, it comes on Thursday and Friday as the heat dome will retreat and break down further to our west, allowing some minor disturbances to rotate in our direction, offering us small chances to be on the receiving end of some cooling showers and isolated thunderstorms.

Despite the small-rain chances for the end of the week, we do fully anticipate daytime highs to still reach the century mark.

Over the weekend and early next week, the ridge of high pressure should reign supreme, once more. This will lead to sinking air and very little, if any, chances to see cooling showers.

