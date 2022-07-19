Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hobbyist helps East Texas woman recover treasured jewelry

Lost and found. An East Texas man’s hobby has been helping people get back some important items with sentimental value.
By Willie Downs
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Lost and found. An East Texas man's hobby has been helping people get back some important items with sentimental value.

For Allison Olgesby, it’s no ordinary day at the beach.

“I immediately broke down crying because I was so happy and it was really cool what Craig did,” Olgesby said.

Olgesby was visiting her family’s lake house on Lake Cypress Springs with her friends after graduating from Texas A&M in 2020.

They were playing football in the water when the ring slipped off her finger and flew into the lake.

Olgesby’s mother posted on Facebook in search of someone with a metal detector and was connected with Craig Clemmons, an East Texas metal detectorist.

“Within like 15 minutes he found the ring so it was super fast - saved the day - I was convinced that it was gone so it was really cool when he was able to get it for us,” Olgesby said.

Clemmons says he has returned rings $20,000 in value. He says most of the time, people will see him on the beach right after they lost a ring, and will ask him to find it for them.

“Most of the time, within a few minutes if they give me a good location of right where they lost it, I’ve had a lot of luck doing that and so being able to hand that ring back to her and see the emotion that they have - very rewarding,” Clemmons said.

Within the last month, he found a 2022 class ring in Arkansas and a Lone Star Steel retirement ring dated January 2003 at Lake O’ the Pines in Longview. He is actively trying to return both rings to their original owners.

He says most of the detectorists he knows are in it to do the right thing and will return a lost piece of jewelry to its original owner if possible.

Clemmons says there is a side benefit to treasure hunting.

“A gold ring will ring up and sound almost identical to this pull tab and so you got to dig them but the good thing is we keep the swimming areas a lot cleaner than they would be otherwise,” Clemmons said.

Clemmons recommends anyone who has lost a piece of jewelry to post in the East Texas Metal Detecting group on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

