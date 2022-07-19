Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Large wildfire in Walker County north of Huntsville 70% contained

Several fire departments are on the ground working alongside the Texas A&M Forest Service.
The Nelson Creek fire spreads to 1,852 acres as several fire departments and Texas A&M Forest Service work to contain it
The Nelson Creek fire spreads to 1,852 acres as several fire departments and Texas A&M Forest Service work to contain it(Texas A&M Forest Service)
By Rusty Surette and Conner Beene
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The Nelson Creek fire in Walker County has shown promising signs of slowing down. According to Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is now 70% contained and fire activity has decreased. The Forest Service also says that forward progression has been slowed.

1,852 acres of land are burning in a rural area 10 miles north of Huntsville near Lost Indian Camp Road and Deer Lease Road just east of FM 247.

Several fire departments are on the ground working alongside the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Matthew Ford with the Texas A&M Forest Service says due to the work that emergency crews and the Texas A&M Forest Service have done Monday night and Tuesday morning, the threats to the public have lowered significantly.

“Over the night with the efforts of the crews that stay and continued constructing dozer lines and suppression efforts, the threats have been reduced. It’s still there but has greatly reduced and we’re still monitoring the situation,” says Ford.

You can monitor the progress of this fire on the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Information page on Twitter or here on this page.

