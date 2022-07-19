Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Advertisement

Man disguised as grandma robs bank in Georgia, police say

Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style...
Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style gloves, and a white wig. He was also wearing a black mask.(McDonough Police Department)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Georgia disguised as an elderly woman.

The McDonough Police Department said the man entered a Chase Bank on Monday and presented a note to the teller demanding money while claiming he had a gun.

After receiving the money, the man left the bank and fled in a vehicle.

Surveillance photos show the man wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex-style gloves and a white wig. He was also wearing a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 470-878-1091 or by email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The fire is approaching the Trinity River
Trinity County sheriff says Walker County fire over 1,000 acres, heading toward Trinity River
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 4 a.m....
Officer kills daughter, self; leaves wife, son wounded, police say
School chairs sit outside a store on June 2, 2022, in remembrance of the victims of the Robb...
A year before Uvalde shooting, gunman had threatened women, carried around a dead cat and been nicknamed ‘school shooter’
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steven McCraw testifies before the Senate Committee...
Texas Department of Public Safety investigating how 91 of its troopers and Rangers responded to Uvalde school shooting
Crews responding to over 125-acre Houston County fire

Latest News

Ukraine said Russian missiles struck the "civilian population" areas in Odesa.
Russia pounds Ukraine as Putin gets Iran’s backing
The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal a leftover law still on the books from the Clinton...
House passes same-sex marriage bill in retort to high court
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Government says Bannon ignored subpoena, acted above the law
WalletHub released a report ranking current education levels found in U.S. cities.
California, Texas are home to least educated cities in US, report finds