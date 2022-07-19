Matador Club announces $2.5 million NIL deal for Tech football players

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Matador Club and Cody Campbell made an announcement at Lubbock Aero on Monday that $25,000 is going to be given to the entire Texas Tech football team in the upcoming season.

Cody Campbell said, “We’re going to have one of the best facilities in the country and this NIL, the way we’re doing it is very competitive in the country. I don’t know that anybody else has done it the way we have, with the intent on building the program in the long run the right way. We are supporting these guys, showing that we love them, showing them that the Texas Tech community is serious about their best interests but also stay here and help develop themselves as better football players and better people.

That brings the total deal to $2.5 million, nearly one week after Texas Tech announced a $200 million renovation to Jones AT&T Stadium.

Now with this from the Matador Club, the investment continues into Tech football.

Dadrion Taylor said, “I’m not going to be here, but I’m very excited for them, very excited for them. For the alumni’s, it’s good to come back and see where things have changed. I feel like when I come back for a game, or watching them play a national championship one day or a bowl game, it’s good to see where Texas Tech has come from where I started. And from where I started, it’s came a long ways.”

It can be tough for many athletes who are working side jobs to make ends meet while being a student athlete, but now the NCAA’s Name Image Likeness ruling allows players to focus on school and the game they love.

Donovan Smith said, “It’s exciting for me, I’ve got, working with Dark Horse, I got help with an NIL deal and I don’t have to do Uber Eats anymore. I used to do Uber Eats 24/7, so I don’t have to do that anymore. This is just exciting, knowing that I can use my name, image and likeness to do something that I need to do or that I want to do.”

The deal means less time worrying financially, more time on schooling and putting Tech football back on the map.

