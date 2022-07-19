Nick Saban says he ‘has no issues or problems’ with Jimbo Fisher

ATLANTA, Georgia (KBTX) - Alabama took center stage on day two of SEC Media Days at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, and head coach Nick Saban addressed his feud with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Name, Image, and Likeness.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his feud with Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher and Name, Image, and Likeness.

Saban did say he’s an advocate for NIL and said his players made over $3 million last year. But he still has concerns when it comes to recruiting, which goes hand in hand with comments he made back in May.

Fisher was quick to retaliate after Saban’s initial comments, but since then the A&M head coach said he’s moved on from the whole altercation. Saban has said the same thing and doubled down on that Tuesday.

“First of all, I have no issues or problems with Jimbo,” Saban stated. “He’s done a great job at A&M.He did a great job for us. I always take criticisms in a positive way to self-assess me personally in terms of maybe there’s something that I can do better. So any comments that anybody makes, you, or any coach, I always take into consideration. But there are no issues or problems,” Saban added.

During the whole Saban and Fisher drama, Alabama’s players said they did not let it affect them.

“We didn’t worry too much about it,” explained Alabama defensive back Jordan Battle. “We’re focusing on winning every game and just playing week in and week out until we see them and then we can handle our business on the field. We’re not really going to talk about what we’re going to do off the field. We’re just focusing on what we can do on the field to make that game exciting for the fans and everybody,” Battle added.

“We note it,” Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said. “We don’t have to speak on it too much. We see what’s going on. When the pads get on and the game gets going, we’ll address it then,” Anderson added.

The pads will go on between the Aggies and Crimson Tide on October 8th in Tuscaloosa. It’s a date A&M and Alabama fans alike probably have circled on their calendars.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.