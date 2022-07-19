Researchers analyzing for hottest areas in Palo Duro Canyon

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Researchers are collecting data to discover the hottest areas at Palo Duro Canyon State Park.

According to a West Texas A&M University press release, some of their researchers along with the National Weather Service are leading the study on the hazards of extreme heat at Palo Duro Canyon.

WT students helped install 24 temperature and humidity sensors on the floor and walls of the canyon last summer.

Preliminary observations are confirming the theory that the canyon traps heat like an oven, sending scorching temperatures about 12 degrees higher than in Amarillo, according to WT.

Dr. Erik Crosman, assistant professor of environmental science in WT’s Paul Engler College of Agriculture and Natural Sciences, is leading further data collection this summer.

With temperatures topping 100 degrees at the canyon this summer except for one day in July, park officials are temporarily closing six trails between 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on days when the NWS issues heat advisories for the area.

For eight days this summer, temperatures ranged from 105 to 110 degrees at the canyon.

And summer 2022 is shaping up to be an exceptionally hot one, WT said.

According to data from four weather stations installed at the Lighthouse Trail, the four-mile trail has some of the hottest temperatures in the canyon.

WT said this study is believed to be the first large-scale examination of the canyon’s climate.

Two more sensors used in the study were installed several years ago by Texas Tech University for its West Texas Mesonet project.

“We want to do everything we can to mitigate these impacts and help protect human life, and this heat study led by Dr. Crosman at WT is a great leap forward in doing this,” said Aaron Ward, NWS Amarillo science and operations officer. “I believe this PDC heat study will help us not only better understand why it gets so hot in the canyon, but the high-density observations also will help us determine exactly what areas see the most dangerous heat. This knowledge will give us better insight into what areas to avoid when we expect a hot weather pattern, and we can better communicate, understand and make adjustments to mitigate the associated hazards and risks.”

Crosman said that he anticipates the study will develop a heat map of the canyon, which will be helpful for public safety, will improve meteorologists’ ability to forecast the weather in and around the canyon, and that it can examine how the terrain and the dry line interact to trigger storms.

The press release said park rangers can assist 30 or more visitors per day suffering from heat-related illnesses.

Future data will compare the difference in temperature between wetter summers like last year and drier ones like this year.

The study is funded by a $15,000 grant from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research for WT and National Weather Service Amarillo.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.