Texas A&M names next Commandant of the Corps of Cadets

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M University has named Brigadier General Patrick R. Michaelis as the next Commandant of the Corps of Cadets.

The 1993 Aggie graduate starts his new role on Oct. 1, after retiring from his current post as Commanding General, U.S. Army Training Center & Fort Jackson, South Carolina. Michaelis is a Distinguished Military Graduate of Texas A&M who earned his bachelor’s degree in History in 1993 and commissioned into the Army as a Second Lieutenant of Armor.

Brigadier General Patrick Michaelis '93 has been named the 46th Commandant of the @AggieCorps!



Michaelis is a Distinguished Military Graduate of #TAMU, served nearly three decades in the @USArmy, and last served as Commanding General at Fort Jackson: https://t.co/af5YAaJVmi pic.twitter.com/8nRxbmLM4b — Texas A&M University (@TAMU) July 19, 2022

“We are at an important inflection point for the Corps of Cadets and I am committed to growing this incredible leadership training program for our students,” said Texas A&M President M. Katherine Banks, in a press release from the university. “General Michaelis, an outstanding former student who has distinguished himself through a decorated military career, is the right leader at the right time for Texas A&M and the Corps. I look forward to great things under his capable leadership.”

According to the university’s press release, Michaelis has previously served in command roles at Fort Hood, Texas; Fort Lewis, Wash.; and Redstone Arsenal, Ala. Among his many posts, he was the Deputy Commanding General (Operations) for the U.S. Army Recruiting command at Fort Knox; Deputy Commanding Officer (Maneuver) for the 1st Infantry Division at Fort Riley; the Executive Officer to the Under Secretary of the Army and Chief of Staff to the Commander of the Combined Joint Forces Land Component Command in Iraq for Operation Inherent Resolve. He also commanded operations in Kandahar City, Afghanistan as part of Operation Enduring Freedom, and served in leadership roles in Operations Iraqi Freedom II and Iraqi Freedom 06-08.

Michaelis said he’s “humbled and honored” to be selected to serve as Commandant. “I want to thank President Banks and Vice President Ramirez for the opportunity to once again be a part of this great institution,” Michaelis said. “I first stepped onto the Quad in August of 1989. The leadership experience, the camaraderie, the commitment to academics, and the traditions that defined my Corps experience shaped the character of the person I am today.”

Brigadier General Joe E. Ramirez Jr., Texas A&M’s Vice President for Student Affairs, said he’s pleased to welcome Michaelis back to Aggieland.

“Patrick has had a distinguished military career and brings a wealth of experience to this highly visible leadership position at Texas A&M. We are excited to have Patrick back on campus as Commandant and know that he will excel as he leads The Keepers of the Spirit, and Guardians of Tradition into the future.”

Michaelis earned his master’s degree in public administration from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and a master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

His other former positions include assistant professor at the U.S. Military Academy, West Point, and special assistant to the Vice Chief of Staff, Army. In April this year, the university announced its goal of growing Corps membership from its current number – around 2,100 – to 3,000 in a campaign called “March to 3,000.”

A fresh perspective to the student-led Corps experience and its role in developing leaders of character are among the attributes Michaelis said he plans to bring to the commandant position.

“The marching orders are clear: March to 3,000. As I listen, learn and assess how we are doing, I intend to amplify and adapt priorities and initiatives that allow the Corps of Cadets to remain the pre-eminent leadership and academic experience that continues to produce high-caliber leaders of character for the state and nation.”

The Corps of Cadets is the largest uniformed student body in the nation, outside of the military academies. As the “Keepers of the Spirit,” many of the university’s sacred traditions rely on cadets, such as Muster, Silver Taps and Midnight Yell.

