Towing service and first responders battle boat fire at Lake Texoma

First responders and TowBoatU.S. Lake Texoma battled a boat caught on fire at Cedar Bayou...
First responders and TowBoatU.S. Lake Texoma battled a boat caught on fire at Cedar Bayou Marina early morning Tuesday.(Sherwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT
KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Towing service TowBoatU.S. Lake Texoma helped battle a boat on fire at Cedar Bayou Marina early morning Tuesday.

The fire was extinguished around 3 a.m.

The call for help was announced around 1 a.m.

TowBoatU.S. joined Sherwood Shores, Whitesboro, and Gordonville Fire Departments to put out the flames.

Nobody was injured.

The work of the first responders and TowBoatU.S. stopped the fire from spreading to other boats at the marina.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

