Trinity County sheriff says Walker County fire at 1,000 acres, heading toward Trinity River

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Sheriff Woody Wallace took to his Facebook page on Monday to let people know that the sheriff’s office will be charging people who disregard the burn ban that is in place in the county. He also gave an update on the Walker County fire.

At around 8:30, Sheriff Wallace said the Walker County fire is expected to jump the Trinity River into Trinity and/or Houston County. This fire is over 1,000 acres, he said, and is moving quickly toward the Trinity River.

Wallace said the area it’s most likely to cross is between Deep River Subdivision and FM 3478. If you live in this area stay alert and watch for updates. Wallace said Nixle alerts will be sent in the event of an emergency. In the event of an evacuation, shelters will be opened, he added. Click here to sign up for Nixle alerts.

Man arrested for burning trash

Wallace said that in Centralia, a man disregarded the burn ban and burned his trash on Monday. The fire got out of control and burned his property and his neighbor’s, totaling about five acres. The man was arrested and taken to jail.

The fire is smoldering after firefighters plowed around it, Wallace said.

Wallace used the crime as an opportunity to remind East Texans that fires are extremely easily spread during current conditions.

He said there is a vast fire being battled in Walker County that some residents in East Texas may see in the distance, and there was a house fire in Groveton today, as well. Wallace reminded his listeners that firefighters are exhausted and need East Texans to cooperate with the burn ban.

Please remember that outdoor burning is prohibited. Here is a list of current burn bans in East Texas.

