US midshipman from Texas plunges to death at Chilean waterfall

By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
(AP) - ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - The U.S. Naval Academy says a midshipman from Texas has died after falling over a waterfall in Chile. The academy says Midshipman 2nd Class Luke Gabriel Bird of New Braunfels, Texas, was participating in a semester abroad program at Chile’s Arturo Prat Naval Academy. The 21-year-old junior was hiking with a student from the school on Saturday near the Salto El Agua waterfall in Placilla, in the Valparaíso region when the academy says he reportedly lost his footing and fell over the waterfall. Chilean authorities found Bird’s body in the waterfall’s lagoon Sunday. Bird was a member of the 20th and 2nd Companies and an ocean engineering major.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

