Waco’s Amazon Fulfillment Center hosting job fair, hiring for hundreds of warehouse positions

Amazon's new fulfillment center in Waco, Texas.
Amazon's new fulfillment center in Waco, Texas.(Courtesy Photo)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:53 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Amazon Fulfillment Center is hosting a hiring event on Friday, July 22, from 9 .m. to 7 p.m. at the McLennan County Workforce Solutions Center.

The online retail giant is looking to hire for more than 700 fulfillment warehouse associate positions.

Applicants will be processed and hired on-site, officials siad.

Workforce Solutions staff will be available to assist job seekers through the application process.

Attendees must bring their original I-9 documents. For a list of approved documents, please visit www.uscis.gov/i-9.

The McLennan County Workforce Solutions Center is located at 1416 S New Road in Waco.

Amazon’s massive new facility is located at 2000 Exchange Parkway.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.

