Nacogdoches to consider property tax ceiling for elderly, disabled residents

Nacogdoches City Council meets in July.
By Sevrin Lavenstein
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Manager Mario Canizares says this year’s property tax issue was raised about a month and a half ago when residents had come to past council meetings requesting relief.

“The county and the school district here in Nacogdoches County has had a property tax ceiling or a property tax freeze,” said Canizares. “Meaning that once the ceiling is set they know from year to year what that tax levy or what their property taxes would be for those two entities. That’s not the case with the city, the city has never instituted that.”

Canizares says the city still needs to consider tax implications and financial implications if there was a tax freeze or ceiling instituted. Tuesday night’s city council meeting meeting was the second conversation the council has had on the topic, with final proposals expected to be brought before the council in August.

“Central appraisal district here in Nacogdoches county has seen a higher number of protests in their appraisals and so they are being asked the very same questions and so it’s really up to the taxing entity being the city to institute that,” Canizares said.

The property tax issue is a topic of discussion that is not just centered in Nacogdoches. Canizares said Lufkin currently has a similar property tax freeze in place and that other Texas cities have made it a priority topic as well.

“In some cities in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, that’s a topic of discussion right now because again they are seeing large appraisals because of the hot real estate market and so this is an opportunity for city councils to provide some level of tax relief and also some level of certainty towards those 65 and older and those with disabilities,” he said.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

