Does adding shade over your AC unit really help cut costs?

HEWITT, Texas (KWTX) - Brenda Long is trying something new to save money on her expensive electricity bill.

This month, she spent more than $300 on her electric bill for her home.

“This is the most expensive statement I’ve received since I’ve been in this house of 26 years,” Long said. “I really don’t want to see another one, so whatever I can do.”

Like many other Central Texans, she’s doing things she’s never done before: running fans, adding blackout curtains and putting shade over her AC unit.

As Central Texans feel the heat of high electric bills, a viral social media post has circulated claiming that adding a canopy or umbrella over your AC unit increases efficiency.

KWTX News 10 spoke with Gary Mahan, AC technician at Rabroker, to find out whether or not adding shade to AC units is effective.

Q: Does putting shade over your AC really cut costs?

A: It can, but you want to be careful of is putting shade too close to the top of your air conditioner. If you’re going to do that you need to put it well above the air conditioner. It’d be best to check the manufacturer’s guidelines on clearances. I’ve seen people putting tents and umbrellas on top of their air conditioner and all it does is causes it to recirculate hot air.

Q: What kind of air conditioners does natural shade improve efficiency?

A: Shade would help with all units for efficiency. The cooler the temperature is going into the condensing coil the more it has the ability to reject heat.

Q: What we’ve learned from this is to not always trust what you see on social media.

A: That’s correct. I’ve seen the social media post floating around with the guy who has the canopy over the top of his air conditioner. It can actually be more harmful than good.

Q: What are some other things people can do to increase efficiency during these hotter months?

A: Keeping a good, clean condenser, that’s probably the biggest thing you can do when it’s hot like this. Keep your condenser nice and clean. Just wash it off with a water hose and that’ll do more good than putting a tent over it.

Copyright 2022 KWTX. All rights reserved.